What channel Jaguars vs. Colts is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Jaguars are riding high after one of the biggest upsets in regular-season history. Jacksonville somehow held the Buffalo Bills to 6 points in a 9-6 win in Week 9. The Jags’ defense was able to get to QB Josh Allen four times, one of those at the hand of linebacker Josh Allen, who also had 8 tackles. Now we await the status of rookie QB Trevor Lawrence, who had to briefly leave Week 9’s win due to an ankle injury.

The Colts have had a long layoff since their big win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Indy could have positioned itself to be at the top of the AFC South, but have had plenty of close losses this season. The Colts haven’t lost a game by double-digit points since Week 1. This feels like a smash spot for RB Jonathan Taylor, who had 200 yards of total offense with 2 TDs in Week 9.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jaguars vs. Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: JAX +360, IND -490