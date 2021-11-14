What channel Browns vs. Patriots is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Browns laid the smackdown on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9’s 41-16 win. RB Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and 2 TDs while Donovan Peoples-Jones had two catches for 86 yards and a TD. The team finally rid itself of WR Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to find a new home heading into Week 10. Having that distraction out of the locker room should aid the Browns in their quest for a playoff berth.

The Patriots have won three games in a row and are at 5-4 in the AFC East with a legit shot to overtake the Buffalo Bills in the division soon. New England will have a much tougher time against the Browns this week, so we’ll see how rookie QB Mac Jones responds to the pressure. He hasn’t played particularly well this season, but hasn’t had to all the time. The Patriots running game racked up 151 yards and a TD in a 24-6 win over the Panthers in Week 9.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Browns vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CLE +120, NE -140