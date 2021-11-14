What channel Bills vs. Jets is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Bills are in a big-time bounce-back spot against the rival Jets in Week 10. Buffalo suffered perhaps one of the biggest regular-season upsets in NFL history in Week 9, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs need to get going. The duo were one of the most explosive combos in the NFL last season. So far this season, the two have connected for just 588 yards and 3 TDs through 8 games.

The Jets had a half bye week after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. It resulted in a 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The QB woes continued for New York with Mike White having to exit early in the contest. Luckily backup-backup Josh Johnson played well, throwing for 317 yards and 3 TDs in the loss. White should be good to go for Week 10 vs. the Bills.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bills vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BUF -600, NYJ +435