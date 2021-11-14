What channel Saints vs. Titans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Saints are coming off a 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons that ended a three-game winning streak. New Orleans is at 5-3 and still in an OK spot to make the playoffs in the NFC. It was still a pretty big letdown after the Saints were riding high with wins against the Bucs and Seahawks the previous two weeks. QB Trevor Semian will likely start again in place of Jameis Winston, though we should see Taysom Hill more involved with an extra week of practice.

The Titans are still riding high on a five-game winning streak, coming off an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. RB Derrick Henry is likely out for the rest of the regular season, but have no fear, Adrian Peterson is here! AP wasn’t effective in Week 9 (to no one’s surprise) but had 21 yards and a TD in his first action of the season. The Titans forced a few turnovers against the Rams, which was the difference in the win.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Saints vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NO +130, TTEN -150