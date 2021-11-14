What channel Eagles vs. Broncos is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

The Eagles dropped to 3-6 on the season with a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Philly almost had overtime but the Chargers got the win on a last-second FG in a 27-24 loss. At this point, the Eagles are still sort of in it in the NFC East as crazy as that sounds. Philly is only 3.5 games back of the first-place Dallas Cowboys, who are 6-2.

The Broncos helped out the Eagles a bit last week by embarrassing the Cowboys with a 30-16 win to improve to 5-4. Denver is still in the thick of it in the AFC West, only 0.5 game behind the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos should continue to ride their run game in the form of the two-headed monster that is Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Eagles vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: PHI +120, DEN -140