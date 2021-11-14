What channel Seahawks vs. Packers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Seahawks come off the bye week and could get a few big names back on offense. Russell Wilson is expected to be activated off injured reserve and make the start after being out since Week 5. RB Chris Carson is being considered a game-time decision this week as well. If both players can return, the Seahawks will have their opening day offense completely healthy for the first time in a while.

Green Bay is also looking at a similar situation. The Packers could get QB Aaron Rodgers back this week after he was forced to miss Week 9 due to Covid-19. Green Bay dropped its game to the Kansas City Chiefs 13-7 with Jordan Love at QB. Rodgers’ return would help the offense a ton, obviously. What didn’t help the offense was WR Odell Beckham Jr. deciding to sign with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. He was released by the Cleveland Browns this week and opted to head to LA to chase a ring.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Seahawks vs. Packers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: SEA +150, GB -170