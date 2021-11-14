We’ve got snow at Lambeau! How weather may impact Seahawks vs. Packers in Week 10

Oh, the weather outside is weather. The first snow game of the season at Lambeau Field is in Week 10 between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and there was snow fall overnight and into the morning, around 1-3 inches on the field. The snow is expected to stop in the afternoon, but there are windchills that have it feeling more like 20 degrees. Let’s break down how the weather could impact how we approach the game.

Seahawks vs. Packers weather impact

The over/under for the game is at 49.5, which is pretty high for a snow game. We also have to consider that both QBs are coming in cold (no pun intended) having not played last week for Rodgers, and since Week 5 for Wilson. Both offenses are a bit banged up as well. The Packers haven’t had their full WR core for most of the season while the Seahawks haven’t had RB Chris Carson, who remains out this week.

The under feels like the safe play here. We could see the Packers lean on the run game and getting the ball to Davante Adams, which is the norm. Wilson may struggle in his first game in over a month and it could be tough for receivers to get going. That being said, we need to take into account broken plays and poor tackling in the weather. Thing is, it won’t be snowing at kickoff. Both defenses enter this game having played well. Expect that to continue.

Fantasy football impact

I’d be more concerned about Wilson than Rodgers. A-Rod has played in the snow his whole career so this is business as usual despite the off-field distractions and missing one week due to Covid-19. Wilson could struggle early on and by then the game could get a little out of reach. Really, the only thing that could help Wilson’s fantasy outlook is game script playing in favor of Green Bay going up and the Seahawks being forced to throw the ball. That would give me some concerns about Tyler Lockett and/or DK Metcalf, but both are must-starts anyway, you aren’t benching them because of Wilson/snow.