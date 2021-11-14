Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 10

The NFL is working its way through the Sunday slate and will close out with a couple key west division matchups in primetime: the Raiders host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and the 49ers host the Rams on Monday Night Football.
The Dolphins got things off to a wild start with an upset of the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Sunday saw a mix of wild upsets and favorites rectifying things in the 1 p.m. slate. Notably, Washington stunned the Bucs at FedEx Field as 9.5-point underdogs. On the other side of the coin, he Cowboys crushed the Falcons and the Bills rolled the Jets, giving both teams a big bounce-back win after embarrassing performances in Week 9.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 10 weeks of football. We’ll update with relevant records after the rest of Sunday and Monday Night Football.
AFC East
The Dolphins shocked the Ravens on Thursday. The Bills handled their business agains the Jets and it would appear Mike White is not in fact New York’s savior. The Patriots crushed the Browns and continue their rather surprising run back into relevance post-Tom Brady.
- Buffalo Bills, 5-3
- New England Patriots, 5-4
- Miami Dolphins, 3-7
- New York Jets, 2-6
AFC North
The Ravens were stunned in Miami on Thursday to open the week. The Browns lost an ugly on the road to New England. The Steelers couldn’t get enough done and ended up playing the Lions to a tie.
- Baltimore Ravens, 6-3
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-3-1
- Cleveland Browns, 5-4
- Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4
AFC South
The Titans got a huge win thanks to New Orleans missing extra points.
- Tennessee Titans, 8-2
- Indianapolis Colts, 4-5
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6
- Houston Texans, 1-8
AFC West
TBD
- Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3
- Las Vegas Raiders, 5-3
- Kansas City Chiefs, 5-4
- Denver Broncos, 5-4
NFC East
The Cowboys got back on track with a dominant win over the Falcons. Washington stunned the Bucs.
- Dallas Cowboys, 6-2
- Philadelphia Eagles, 3-6
- New York Giants, 3-6
- Washington Football Team, 3-6
NFC North
Congrats to the Lions for not losing. They played the Steelers to a tie.
- Green Bay Packers, 7-2
- Minnesota Vikings, 3-5
- Chicago Bears, 3-6
- Detroit Lions, 0-8-1
NFC South
The Falcons surprising playoff hopes took a hit in ugly fashion as they were crushed in Dallas. The Bucs lost a shocker to Washington while the Saints lost to the Titans thanks to missed extra points.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-3
- New Orleans Saints, 5-4
- Atlanta Falcons, 4-4
- Carolina Panthers, 4-5
NFC West
TBD
- Arizona Cardinals, 8-1
- Los Angeles Rams, 7-2
- San Francisco 49ers, 3-5
- Seattle Seahawks, 3-5