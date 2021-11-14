Washington shocked Bucs to crush more Survivor pools and open up NFC South

The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus, but Sunday brought yet another shocker. It just missed giving us a third straight week of a double digit underdog winning outright as the 9.5-point underdog Washington Football Team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19.

This was particularly notable as yet another game cleaning house in NFL Survivor pools. A lot of folks already used the Bucs, but they were likely a popular pick among people who still had them available. This third straight week of upsets is cleaning out Survivor pools in a hurry.

The Bucs came into this game at 6-2 and sitting a game up on the Saints in the NFC South while Washington was 2-6 and sitting in last in the NFC East. Washington still probably won’t be going to the playoffs in January, but this is a huge confidence-builder for them. The defense looked like the unit of old in shutting down the Bucs for much of the game. This was all the more surprising considering the loss of Chase Young and how that could have crushed the team’s confidence.

On the other side of this, the Bucs have some work to do to figure out where they go from here. They host the Giants next week, and after getting caught snoozing in Washington, one has to think they won’t be looking past a bad Giants squad. Tampa is going to end up in the playoffs, but they have some things to clean up.