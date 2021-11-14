 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pete Carroll tries to challenge a play by throwing his ... flip phone?

By David Fucillo

Head Coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

OK, so this would appear to not be a flip phone, but rather a rechargeable hand-warmer. Considering the weather at Lambeau Field, it’s hard to blame him if it is in fact a hand-warmer.

Either way, it’s amusing that he went to reach for his red challenge flag and out came the hand-warmer. Usually coaches have the flag in their hip or down in their sock, but apparently Pete decided it needs to be right in his jacket pocket. Maybe next to all his chewing gum.

And no, he was not successful on the challenge.

