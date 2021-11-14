Pete Carroll tries to challenge a play by throwing his ... flip phone?

OK, so this would appear to not be a flip phone, but rather a rechargeable hand-warmer. Considering the weather at Lambeau Field, it’s hard to blame him if it is in fact a hand-warmer.

Either way, it’s amusing that he went to reach for his red challenge flag and out came the hand-warmer. Usually coaches have the flag in their hip or down in their sock, but apparently Pete decided it needs to be right in his jacket pocket. Maybe next to all his chewing gum.

And no, he was not successful on the challenge.