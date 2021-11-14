 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DK Metcalf ejected from Seahawks-Packers, then tries to go back into the game

You don’t see this often!

By David Fucillo
DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. There has been plenty of criticism about the NFL’s taunting rules and other enforcement issues, but it’s safe to say nobody is surprised this led to an ejection.

What is arguably more interesting is that Metcalf apparently tried to go back into the game. We’re looking for more details, but usually an ejection means the player gets sent to the locker room for the rest of the game. There’s not much time left, but even still, he would normally be escorted back.

UPDATE: We found some video of the ref telling Metcalf he has to leave the game following an ejection.

