DK Metcalf ejected from Seahawks-Packers, then tries to go back into the game

On Sunday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. There has been plenty of criticism about the NFL’s taunting rules and other enforcement issues, but it’s safe to say nobody is surprised this led to an ejection.

DK Metcalf trying to set a record for most facemasks grabbed #SEAvsGB pic.twitter.com/gZ28OZVZVo — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) November 15, 2021

What is arguably more interesting is that Metcalf apparently tried to go back into the game. We’re looking for more details, but usually an ejection means the player gets sent to the locker room for the rest of the game. There’s not much time left, but even still, he would normally be escorted back.

DK Metcalf went back into the game after being ejected. You can’t do that. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 15, 2021

UPDATE: We found some video of the ref telling Metcalf he has to leave the game following an ejection.