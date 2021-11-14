Report: Cam Newton likely to start for Panthers in Week 11 in return to Bank of America Stadium

It’s going to be a big Carolina Panthers reunion at Bank of America Stadium in Week 11, where the home team will be taking on the Washington Football Team. Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will enter the fray as the opponent, and longtime franchise quarterback Cam Newton is likely to make the start after returning to the team ahead of Week 10.

Newton threw for a touchdown and ran for one more in Carolina’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals, showing the quarterback was already somewhat up to speed on the playbook. According to Pro Football Talk, there’s a “strong chance” Newton starts in Week 11. Given PJ Walker’s inefficiencies, there’s a reason why the Panthers brought Newton back.

The former league MVP spent eight full season and two games into a ninth season with the Panthers, taking them to the Super Bowl in 2015. He is 68-55-1 in 124 career starts with the team. Look for start No. 125 to come next week against Washington.