Rams vs. 49ers game time: What channel MNF is on and what is game time for Week 10

The Los Angles Rams and San Francisco 49ers wrap up Week 10 when they face off in Santa Clara, California on Monday Night Football. The 49ers host this NFC West rivalry matchup, with kickoff at Levi’s Stadium set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Rams are coming off a 28-16 home upset loss to the Titans on Sunday Night Football. LA is 7-2 and sits a game back of the Cardinals in the division. The team traded for edge rusher Von Miller ahead of that SNF loss, but he was inactive for the game. There’s a good chance he makes his Rams debut this week.

The 49ers come into this game having lost five of six, including a loss last week to a Cardinals squad missing Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and J.J. Watt, and losing Chase Edmonds early in the game. San Francisco lost RT Mike McGlinchey in the game to a torn quad.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, November 15

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

The Rams are 3.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. LA is -190 on the moneyline while the 49ers are +160 underdogs. Total points is installed at 49 with the over and under both priced at -110.