Tom Brady documentary: Live stream, start time, full schedule for ‘Man in the Arena’

If you thought you didn’t know enough about Tom Brady, ESPN is offering a new documentary made in conjunction with the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and future Hall-of-Famer. The ten-part series debuts on ESPN+ on November 16 and will air every Tuesday through the start of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

The episodes will air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET and each episode will be followed by a post-show called “Inside the Arena.” That show will offer what is described as, “a behind-the-scenes look and discussion surrounding the preceding episode” and will be hosted by former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi and NFL analyst Field Yates. Here’s the full schedule of episodes:

Nov. 16 — Episode 1 — 9 p.m. ET

Nov. 23 — Episode 2 — 9 p.m. ET

Nov. 30 — Episode 3 — 9 p.m. ET

Dec. 7E — pisode 4 — 9 p.m. ET

Dec. 14 — Episode 5 — 9 p.m. ET

Dec. 21 — Episode 6 — 9 p.m. ET

Dec. 28 — Episode 7 — 9 p.m. ET

Jan. 4 — Episode 8 — 9 p.m. ET

Jan. 11 — Episode 9 — 9 p.m. ET

Jan. 18 — Episode 10 — 9 p.m. ET

The program is ten episodes meant to cover each of the ten Super Bowls in which Brady has appeared. ESPN PR describes it as follows:

“Tom Brady shares a first-hand account of his Super Bowl appearances in the new ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, debuting on November 16. Directed by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, the series features Brady and other notable figures deconstructing the milestones of his legendary NFL career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat.”

Brady’s production company, 199 Productions, is co-producing this program, so one has to imagine they have fairly significant creative control. That is similar to Michael Jordan documentary which Jordan co-produced. It raises some red flags about what we’ll get out of it, but if you’re a big-time football fan or specifically are a big Brady fan, you probably will be watching this.