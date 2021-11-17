How to watch episode 1 of Hard Knocks Colts in-season

The HBO series “Hard Knocks” has always been something everybody is able to enjoy during the preseason. Well, if you weren’t aware, the series now has an in-season edition! The Indianapolis Colts will be followed in the middle of the 2021 NFL season with Episode 1 of the series airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max on Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. ET.

The Hard Knocks series is featured on HBO, but if you don’t have an HBO subscription through your cable provider, you’ll still be able to watch via live stream. To do so, you’ll need a subscription to HBO Max streaming service. You can sign up for the basic streaming with commercials for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, while commercial free streaming is available for $14.99 per month ($149.99 per year).

This will be the first appearance on Hard Knocks for the Colts, who enter Week 11 of the NFL season 5-5 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 last Sunday. The series is expected to run through the end of the regular season for the Colts, who should be in Wild Card contention in the AFC. If this series is similar to the preseason installment, the first episode should track the Colts leading up to their Week 11 matchup vs. the Jaguars.