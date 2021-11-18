How to watch Patriots vs. Falcons on Week 11 TNF on TV, via live stream

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons meet on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 11 in a rematch of the 2016 Super Bowl. The Falcons hope to recover from a dismal showing against the Cowboys in Week 10, while the Patriots look to extend their winning streak to five games.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access Amazon Prime or NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports app, Amazon Prime

Moneyline odds: Patriots -280, Falcons +225