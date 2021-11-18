What channel is Patriots vs. Falcons on and what is game time for Week 11

The New England Patriots carry a four-game winning streak into Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, who are hoping to rebound from a terrible performance against the Cowboys in Week 10. These two teams will kick off Week 11 in a rematch of the 2016 Super Bowl.

The Patriots are surging behind a strong defense and a potent running game. Rookie Mac Jones is starting to come into his own, and New England’s schedule sets up well for the team to be in contention for the AFC East. There’s potential for a letdown game here, as the Patriots might get caught looking ahead to the Titans in Week 12.

The Falcons cannot possibly perform worse than they did against the Cowboys in Week 10. Matt Ryan will hope to get the best of a talented Patriots defense, although his skill position group might not be at full strength. Calvin Ridley is still away from the team, meaning Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts are likely to be the top pass catchers for the Falcons Thursday.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, November 18th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, FOX

Broadcast map

The Patriots are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. New England is -275 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is +220. The total is set at 47.