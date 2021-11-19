Breaking down NFL weather for Week 11, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 11 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Bye Weeks

Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs

Worst weather games

Colts at Bills

It’s getting into that time of the year where the weather becomes a factor in western New York. On Sunday, Ralph Wilson Stadium won’t be freezing, but temperatures will be in the mid-40s, wind will be around 14 mph and rain chances are 50 percent. At face value, this game could be fine, but if the rain comes into play all game and the wind picks up a bit, the weather could impact play.

Better weather games

Texans at Titans

It’s going to be chilly in Tennessee, with temperatures in the low 40s, but wind will be light and rain chances are around 30 percent. Should be fine for the Titans to bully the Texans on Sunday.

Ravens at Bears

The Michigan Lake front can be a tough place to play football, but if the forecast holds, it should be okay. Wind is the biggest worry, as it is predicted at 13 mph and we could see that rise the closer we get to Sunday. There’s a slight chance of rain and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Dolphins at Jets

Metlife Stadium looks like it will be fine for football this Sunday. Temperatures in the mid 50s, wind around 8 mph and just a slight chance of precipitation.

Saints at Eagles

This is one of the best weather games on the slate, as there should be clear skies, temperatures in the mid-50s and wind around 5 mph.

Lions at Browns

Winds will be around 10 mph in Cleveland, with temperatures in the high 40s and a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Washington at Panthers

Cam Newton will get some nice weather in his return to Bank of America Stadium. Skies will be sunny, temperatures in the high 50s and wind around 4 mph.

49ers at Jaguars

Everbank Field will have nice temperatures in the mid-70s, with cloudy skies and wind around 10 mph.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Seattle looks perfect for football, with no wind, temperatures in the mid-40s and no rain.

Cowboys at Chiefs

Wind is going to be 13 mph at Arrowhead Stadium and is the only question mark for this game. If he can peak at 13, we should be okay with temperatures in the high 40s and no precipitation.

Steelers at Chargers

Light wind, temperatures in the high 60s and clear skies will make for perfect football weather for Sunday Night Football.

Giants at Buccaneers

Monday Night Football in Tampa will be a mild 60 degrees, with no rain and winds around 12 mph.

Home sweet dome

Packers at Vikings

bengals at Raiders