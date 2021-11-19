Has Amari Cooper received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Friday and has officially been ruled out of Week 11’s contest against the Chiefs. The vaccination status for Amari Cooper is unknown at this time, but whether or not he’s received the vaccine will have an impact on his timeline to return to the field. Reports on the matter have varied in phrasing as to whether or not a two-game absence is speculated or confirmed, though Todd Archer of ESPN reports that a source says Cooper is unvaccinated.

If Cooper is vaccinated, he does have a chance to play Thursday in Week 12 against the Raiders. In order to play in Week 12 (assuming he is vaccinated), he’ll require two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test. If Cooper has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, as ESPN’s Todd Archer has indicated, that mandates a 10-day absence from the team.

In a stroke of fortunate timing, WR Michael Gallup returned in Week 10 after an extended absence due to a calf injury. So far in his career, when Gallup has seen six or more targets in a game, he’s averaged 13.8 PPR points, which could make him a nice value play in DFS formats.