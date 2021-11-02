 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yes, Aaron Rodgers sent me $10 in Bitcoin

It was one of the more odd promotions we’ve ever seen, but we can confirm the cryptocurrency was real.

By Collin Sherwin
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

I played in a charity golf tournament on my day off yesterday, and as the round wrapped up and my group and I were eating free food and winning lovely raffle prizes, one of my text groups sent out a tweet from Aaron Rodgers.

It turns out the reigning best QB in the NFL is a fan of Bitcoin, and with some odd face paint and a glass of whiskey, he dropped a video with the language of crypto-currency memes and an offer of free money.

As someone that’s a fan of free money, and already having a Cash App “cashtag” I’ve used for collecting dollars from fans for events related at my old South Florida Bulls website, I went ahead and responded.

I had no idea if I’d actually get any BTC sent to me, but it was at least worth the throwaway tweet to see. And just like in most games where’s he’s not betrayed by galactically awful coaching decisions, Rodgers indeed came thru.

So it appears the fiancee of The OC’s true scene stealer did indeed give out ONE MILLION DOLLARS in Bitcoin yesterday all just for the asking. While quite an expensive promotion for his partners at Square, it seemingly had the correct effect as we’re sitting here writing about it now while drinking an iced coffee paid for thanks to A-Rod.

And as we write this, that same allocation of BTC is now worth about $10.45 from the $10.02 it was yesterday. If those same rates of capitalization continue ... Bitcoin to the moon, indeed.

