Yes, Aaron Rodgers sent me $10 in Bitcoin

I played in a charity golf tournament on my day off yesterday, and as the round wrapped up and my group and I were eating free food and winning lovely raffle prizes, one of my text groups sent out a tweet from Aaron Rodgers.

It turns out the reigning best QB in the NFL is a fan of Bitcoin, and with some odd face paint and a glass of whiskey, he dropped a video with the language of crypto-currency memes and an offer of free money.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.



To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

As someone that’s a fan of free money, and already having a Cash App “cashtag” I’ve used for collecting dollars from fans for events related at my old South Florida Bulls website, I went ahead and responded.

$voodoofive — Collin Sherwin (@CollinSherwin) November 1, 2021

I had no idea if I’d actually get any BTC sent to me, but it was at least worth the throwaway tweet to see. And just like in most games where’s he’s not betrayed by galactically awful coaching decisions, Rodgers indeed came thru.

So it appears the fiancee of The OC’s true scene stealer did indeed give out ONE MILLION DOLLARS in Bitcoin yesterday all just for the asking. While quite an expensive promotion for his partners at Square, it seemingly had the correct effect as we’re sitting here writing about it now while drinking an iced coffee paid for thanks to A-Rod.

And as we write this, that same allocation of BTC is now worth about $10.45 from the $10.02 it was yesterday. If those same rates of capitalization continue ... Bitcoin to the moon, indeed.