Melvin Ingram trade rumors: Steelers trading pass rusher to the Chiefs for 6th round pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed infusion of defensive talent. The team is sending a sixth round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for edge rusher Melvin Ingram, per Ian Rapoport.

Ingram has struggled to get to the quarterback the past two seasons with only one sack across 13 games. However, this season that has come in part due to a decrease in playing time. He was inactive last week and prior to the Steelers’ Week 7 bye, he played 17 snaps against the Seahawks, or only 26% of the team’s defensive plays.

Ingram had seven sacks in each of 2018 and 2019 and if he still has something in the tank, he would be a situational upgrade for the Chiefs. KC ranks 31st in pass defense efficiency and is also 31st in adjusted sack rate. They have 11 sacks as a team, which is tied for second to last and rank 28th with 220 points allowed on defense. This is a unit in dire need of an upgrade.