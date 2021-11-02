Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors: Browns WR not expected to be dealt, dad blaming Baker Mayfield for struggles

The Cleveland Browns are struggling to get on track, and a big issue has been Odell Beckham Jr. and the passing offense. The wide receiver has 17 receptions on 34 targets for 232 yards and no touchdowns. Even with the 17th game added to the schedule, he is on pace for career lows in a healthy season in every notable category.

In spite of the struggles and potential frustrations, the Browns have no plans on trading Beckham before the Tuesday NFL trade deadline, per Dianna Russini. The ESPN reporter tweeted, “I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization.” That would suggest there have been calls, so this is something that has at least been on the radar.

This all comes at the same time Odell Beckham Sr. posted video on Instagram blaming OBJ’s lack of production on Baker Mayfield (h/t Pro Football Talk). Beckham’s dad isn’t the first parent to lay into a professional athlete’s teammate on social media, but as long as the Browns’ passing offense struggles, this will be a subject of conversation.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.