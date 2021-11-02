NFL trade rumors: 49ers acquiring Texans pass rusher Charles Omenihu for future late-round pick

The San Francisco 49ers are working to boost a struggling pass rush at the 2021 NFL trade deadline. The team is sending a future late-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for edge rusher Charles Omenihu, per Ian Rapoport.

The Texans drafted Omenihu in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Omenihu entered the league coming off a first-team All Big 12 season in which he was voted Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. He had three sacks as a rookie and added four more in 2020. He has none through six games in 2021.

The 49ers currently rank 26th in adjusted sack rate and 22nd in pass defense efficiency at Football Outsiders. They have 16 sacks on defense — which is tied for 20th in the league — and rank 16th in points allowed. The 49ers are 3-4 and sit in third place in the NFC West. They face the 7-1 Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.