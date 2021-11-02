Henry Ruggs involved in serious car accident, per TMZ

TMZ is reporting that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning in Las Vegas. The accident happened at “around 3:40 a.m.” and Ruggs’s condition is unknown. TMZ’s report includes a photo of the scene of the accident.

8 News Now in Las Vegas is offering more details on the accident. They make no mention of Ruggs or anybody else involved in what they described as a “fiery accident.”

1:30 p.m.: TMZ is reporting that a source connected to Ruggs said he is “expected to be OK.” The source did not specify the condition of other people involved in the crash.

The Raiders were on bye this past week and are scheduled to travel to New Jersey to face the New York Giants in Week 9.

More to come on this developing story.