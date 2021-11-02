Report: Dolphins will not trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins will not be trading for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson despite significant interest, according to Adam Schefter. Ultimately, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross decided the quarterback was not worth pursuing as the NFL’s trade deadline looms Tuesday.

This means the Dolphins will be sticking with Tua Tagovailoa through the remainder of the season. The young quarterback spent a few weeks on the bench with an injury but has shown improvement despite Miami’s long losing streak. Ironicially, the Dolphins and Texans will meet in Week 9 looking to snap eight game losing streaks after winning in Week 1.

For Watson, this means he likely has to wait for the legal process surrounding sexual harassment allegations against him to play out. That’s unlikely to happen until after the season is over, as the NFL has yet to start conducting its own investigation according to various reports. The star quarterback will be in demand if his legal situation is cleared up, although that seems unlikely given the number of allegations.

The Texans will need some sort of answer on Watson heading into the offseason. The organization is in complete disarray and is in contention for the No. 1 draft pick in 2022. Unfortunately, there aren’t many highly touted quarterbacks coming out of college this year so the Texans might look to trade the pick and re-stock assets.

Tagovailoa now gets half the season to prove he’s the franchise quarterback for Miami. The Dolphins have a series of winnable games coming up. In the next six contets, Miami gets the Jets twice, the Giants, the Texans and the Panthers. If the Dolphins can navigate this stretch successfully, there’s a good chance Tagovailoa and Brian Flores will be back next season in a true make-or-break year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texans are -200 to go under 3.5 wins. The Dolphins line is set at 5.5, with the over and under both at -110.