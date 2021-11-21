What channel is Dolphins vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 11

The Miami Dolphins have a decent chance at securing a three-game winning streak as they head on the road to face the New York Jets on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Miami beat the Houston Texans in a game nobody wanted to see, but the Dolphins followed it up with a 22-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in last week’s Thursday Night Football game. Miami is favored heading into this weekend’s matchup with a few extra days to prepare. The Dolphins are 3-7 for third place in the AFC East.

The Jets allowed 45 points in consecutive weeks in losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. With Zach Wilson still recovering from an injury and Mike White coming off a four-interception game, Joe Flacco will get the start for New York. He made his season debut last week when he completed all three passes he threw for 47 yards with a touchdown.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making New York a +155 underdog. The point total is set at 44.5.