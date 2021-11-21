What channel is Packers vs. Vikings on and what is game time for Week 11

The Green Bay Packers have built a sizeable lead in the NFC North, and they will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Packers will enter Sunday’s game at 8-2, which is at least 3.5 games ahead of everybody else in the division as they likely have their sights on a No. 1 seed in the NFC. The return of Aaron Rodgers was a big storyline last week, but it was the defense that stole the show in a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings will come in with a 4-5 record for second place in the NFC North as they snapped a two-game losing streak last week when they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 on the road. Minnesota ranks right in the middle of the pack in terms of yards per play on both sides of the ball with the making of a team that is likely to finish around .500 as a fringe playoff contender.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Green Bay is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and both teams have -110 moneyline odds. The point total is set at 47.5.