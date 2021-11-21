 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Packers vs. Vikings on and what is game time for Week 11

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: USA TODAY Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers have built a sizeable lead in the NFC North, and they will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Packers will enter Sunday’s game at 8-2, which is at least 3.5 games ahead of everybody else in the division as they likely have their sights on a No. 1 seed in the NFC. The return of Aaron Rodgers was a big storyline last week, but it was the defense that stole the show in a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings will come in with a 4-5 record for second place in the NFC North as they snapped a two-game losing streak last week when they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 on the road. Minnesota ranks right in the middle of the pack in terms of yards per play on both sides of the ball with the making of a team that is likely to finish around .500 as a fringe playoff contender.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

Green Bay is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and both teams have -110 moneyline odds. The point total is set at 47.5.

