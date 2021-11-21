What channel is 49ers vs. Jaguars on and what is game time for Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers will head on the road on a short week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 21st. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

San Francisco hammered the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in last week’s Monday night game in which they dominated the time of possession and forced a pair of interceptions. The 49ers improved to 4-5 on the season for the third-best record in the NFC West, and they had lost five of their previous six games before beating the Rams.

The drama surrounding Jacksonville has subsided in recent weeks, and the Jaguars still appear to be playing hard. Following an upset win over the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars had chances to beat the Indianapolis Colts last week, though they lost 23-17. Jacksonville has a 2-7 record for third place in the AFC South.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

San Francisco is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -290 moneyline odds, making Jacksonville +230 underdogs. The point total is set at 45.5.