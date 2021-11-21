 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Lions vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 11

The Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns face off in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions did not lose last week, but they are still looking for their first win when they head on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Detroit tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-16 in a fairly difficult game to watch last week as the Lions “improved” their record to 0-8-1. At some point, the Lions will start winning games but with an offense that ranks No. 28 and a defense that checks in at No. 29 in yards per play, oddsmakers project it will not happen on Sunday.

A week after hammering their in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns were destroyed by the New England Patriots last weekend. Cleveland has a 5-5 record, which is last in the AFC North, but the Browns are just 1.5 games out of first place in a competitive division.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

Cleveland is a 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -590 moneyline odds, making Detroit +425 underdogs. The point total is set at 42.5.

