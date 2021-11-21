What channel is Lions vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 11

The Detroit Lions did not lose last week, but they are still looking for their first win when they head on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Detroit tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-16 in a fairly difficult game to watch last week as the Lions “improved” their record to 0-8-1. At some point, the Lions will start winning games but with an offense that ranks No. 28 and a defense that checks in at No. 29 in yards per play, oddsmakers project it will not happen on Sunday.

A week after hammering their in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns were destroyed by the New England Patriots last weekend. Cleveland has a 5-5 record, which is last in the AFC North, but the Browns are just 1.5 games out of first place in a competitive division.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Cleveland is a 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -590 moneyline odds, making Detroit +425 underdogs. The point total is set at 42.5.