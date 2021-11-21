What channel is Ravens vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens will look to get back on track following a surprising loss as they head on the road to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Baltimore was defeated by the Miami Dolphins 22-10 on Thursday Night Football last week, so they should be eager to get back on the field and add another win to their record. The Ravens are 6-3 for the top spot in the AFC North as all four teams are .500 or better.

Chicago will look to avoid their fifth consecutive loss as they return from a bye week. The Bears will enter with a 3-6 record for third place in the NFC North, and their offense ranks dead last in yards per play to this point of the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Baltimore is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -255 moneyline odds, making Chicago +205 underdogs. The point total is set at 44.5.