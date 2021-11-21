 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is Ravens vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears face off in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
Dejected Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) against the Miami Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Baltimore Ravens will look to get back on track following a surprising loss as they head on the road to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Baltimore was defeated by the Miami Dolphins 22-10 on Thursday Night Football last week, so they should be eager to get back on the field and add another win to their record. The Ravens are 6-3 for the top spot in the AFC North as all four teams are .500 or better.

Chicago will look to avoid their fifth consecutive loss as they return from a bye week. The Bears will enter with a 3-6 record for third place in the NFC North, and their offense ranks dead last in yards per play to this point of the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

Baltimore is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -255 moneyline odds, making Chicago +205 underdogs. The point total is set at 44.5.

More From DraftKings Nation