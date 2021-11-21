What channel is Colts vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts will look to improve their record back to above .500 when they head on the road to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Colts will enter Sunday’s game with a 5-5 record through their first 10 games as they are entrenched in the No. 2 spot of the AFC South. They will go for their third straight win following consecutive victories over the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo has a 6-3 record after last week’s victory over the New York Jets as the Bills appear to be in for quite the battle with the New England Patriots for the top spot in the AFC East. The Buffalo offense gets plenty of attention, but their defense currently ranks No. 1 in opponent yards per play, so this is a talented roster on both sides of the ball.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Buffalo is a 7-point favorite with -310 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, making Indianapolis a +245 underdog. The point total is set at 49.5.