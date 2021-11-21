What channel is Washington vs. Panthers on and what is game time for Week 11

The Carolina Panthers could have a new jolt of energy to their team with the return of Cam Newton at quarterback as they host the Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In his first game back with the franchise, Newton completed 3-of-4 passes for eight yards with a touchdown in addition to 14 rushing yards on three carries with a rushing touchdown. He is likely to take over for PJ Walker as the team’s starting quarterback as the Panthers look to get above .500.

Washington is coming off one of the most impressive wins of the week when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19. The Football Team improved to 3-6 after a solid game from Taylor Heinicke, who completed 26-of-32 passes for 256 yards with a touchdown in the victory.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Carolina is a 3-point favorite with -160 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, making Washington a +140 underdog. The point total is set at 43.