What channel is Saints vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Week 11

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will look to avoid a third straight loss when they head on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Saints lost the first two games since Jameis Winston’s injury and were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. New Orleans dropped to 5-4 and remains a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which have also won each of their last two matchups, for the NFC South race.

The Eagles won two of their last three games including last week’s 30-13 road win over the Denver Broncos. Philadelphia improved to 4-6 for second place in the NFC East, though they are 3.5 games behind the Dallas Cowboys for the top spot.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making New Orleans a +125 underdog. The point total is set at 42.5.

