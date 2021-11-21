 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Texans vs. Titans on and what is game time for Week 11

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans face off in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) attempts a pass under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.&nbsp; Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans will go for their seventh consecutive victory as they host the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee has been impressive especially since they’re going to be without Derrick Henry for a while. The Titans survived a close matchup against the New Orleans Saints 23-21 as they improved to 8-2 this season, at least three games ahead of every team in the AFC South.

Houston is coming off their bye week, and they were defeated by the Miami Dolphins their last time out. Tyrod Taylor returned for that game after missing six games with an injury, but he turned the ball over three times. We’ll see how he looks after an extra week or preparation on Sunday.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

Tennessee is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -450 moneyline odds, making Houston a +340 underdog. The point total is set at 44.5.

