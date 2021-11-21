 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Bengals vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders face off in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals will both look to avoid a third consecutive loss when they meet up on Sunday, November 21st. This game will get started at 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Raiders have dealt with all sorts off off-the-field troubles, and they lost consecutive games out of the bye week to the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas dropped to 5-4 for second place in the AFC West, a division in which all four teams are within a game of each other.

The Bengals are coming off a bye week, and they were defeated by the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns heading into the break. Cincinnati will enter with a 5-4 record in the AFC North in what is also a very competitive division.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st
Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

Cincinnati is a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -115 moneyline odds, making Las Vegas a -105 underdog. The point total is set at 50.

