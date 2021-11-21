What channel is Bengals vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 11

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals will both look to avoid a third consecutive loss when they meet up on Sunday, November 21st. This game will get started at 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Raiders have dealt with all sorts off off-the-field troubles, and they lost consecutive games out of the bye week to the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas dropped to 5-4 for second place in the AFC West, a division in which all four teams are within a game of each other.

The Bengals are coming off a bye week, and they were defeated by the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns heading into the break. Cincinnati will enter with a 5-4 record in the AFC North in what is also a very competitive division.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Cincinnati is a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -115 moneyline odds, making Las Vegas a -105 underdog. The point total is set at 50.