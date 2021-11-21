What channel is Cowboys vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 11

The Kansas Chiefs will go for their fourth consecutive victory as they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 21st. The game will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City won close games over the New York Giants and an Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers, but the Chiefs blew out the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. The Chiefs are back in first place in the AFC West with a 6-4 record in a division where every team is within a game of each other.

Dallas is also coming off a blowout victory, as they crushed the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 to improve to 7-2 for the top spot in the NFC East, and the Cowboys are 3.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas ranks No. 1 offensively in yards per play, but the Cowboys rank No. 26 in that category defensively.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making Dallas a +115 underdog. The point total is set at 56.5.