What channel is Cardinals vs. Seahawks on and what is game time for Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks meet in a pivotal NFC West division showdown in Week 11, with the home team desperately needing a win to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture.

The Cardinals could once again be without Kyler Murray, their star quarterback. Arizona is already ruling DeAndre Hopkins out, so the running game is likely to be heavily used in the script Sunday.

The Seahawks put up zero points in Russell Wilson’s Week 10 return, and hope a return to Seattle will work wonders for what is an explosive offense. Chris Carson has been ruled out for the season, meaning Alex Collins takes over as the lead running back for the Seahawks.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, although Murray’s status could shift those odds. Arizona is -125 on the moneyline while Seattle is +105. The total is set at 47.5.