What channel is Steelers vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 11

The Los Angeles Chargers look to break out of a recent funk, having lost three of their last four games, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. The Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back after he missed the team’s Week 10 contest due to COVID.

The Steelers tied in Week 10 against the Lions, a result which could potentially bounce them from the playoffs depending on how the season shakes out. Roethlisberger was playing well heading into that week, leading the team to four straight victories. He’ll hope to keep pace with a high-powered LA offense, especially with Pittsburgh’s defense down some key players.

The Chargers looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through five weeks before getting thoroughly beaten by the Ravens in Week 6. That was part of three losses in the last four games, with the team’s lone win coming over the Eagles on a late field goal. Justin Herbert and Mike Williams have cooled off since their hot starts, and the Chargers need both to get back to those early weeks if they want to contend in the AFC.

Steelers vs. Chargers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 21st

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Chargers are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -265 favorites on the moneyline. The Steelers are +215 underdogs, with the total set at 47.