What channel Steelers vs. Chargers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC is broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Chargers in Week 11. We break down the schedule and how to watch the game via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Steelers are hoping to get Ben Roethlisberger back for this contest, after the quarterback missed Week 10 due to COVID. Pittsburgh tied in his absence. The Steelers might also be without some key defensive players, which hurts them against a potent Chargers offense.

QB Justin Herbert has cooled off since his hot start, as has wide receiver Mike Williams. The Chargers have been able to get Keenan Allen more involved but this offense isn’t lighting up the scoreboard like it was prior to the bye week. This is a great opportunity for LA to get back to its high-scoring ways.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Steelers vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
Live stream link: NBC Live Stream
Moneyline odds: Steelers +200, Chargers -250

