What channel Colts vs. Bills is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Colts’ mid-season Hard Knocks series on HBO began this week. The writers for the show apparently think people still don’t know who the best RB in the NFL is. It’s Jonathan Taylor. He’s tied with Derrick Henry for most rushing yards at 937 and went for 116 yards and 1 TD against the Jaguars in Week 10. Taylor has now scored in seven straight games after starting the season off slow.

The Bills bounced back in Week 10 with a big 45-17 win over the New York Jets. Buffalo combined for 4 rushing TDs in the win, all from different rushers — Matt Breida, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary and Isaiah McKenzie. At 6-3, the Bills still have a cushion against the New England Patriots, but the gap is closing.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: IND +250, BUF -320