What channel Packers vs. Vikings is on and how to watch it via live online stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Packers got back Aaron Rodgers last week in a 17-0 shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the team will be without RB Aaron Jones for a few weeks due to a knee sprain. AJ Dillon should be able to fill in admirably again; he ran for 66 yards and 2 TDs in the win over the Seahawks, plus added 62 more yards through the air. The Packers are 8-2 and can put a stranglehold on the NFC North division with a win.

The Vikings improved to 4-5 on the season with a 27-20 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Justin Jefferson had a big game with 9 receptions for 143 yards while Dalvin Cook ran for 94 yards and a TD in the win. Minnesota will want to carry some of that defensive momentum into Week 11 vs. the Packers. A win can help put the Vikings in better position in the NFC Wild Card hunt while also keeping some faint division hopes alive.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: GB -120, MIN +100