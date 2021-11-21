What channel 49ers vs. Jaguars is on and how to watch it via live online stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 49ers spoiled the Los Angeles Rams’ party on Monday Night Football last week, winning 31-10 in Odell Beckham Jr’s first game with LA. San Francisco is at 4-5 on the season and continues to climb back into the playoff picture in the NFC. Jimmy Garappolo threw for 2 TDs last week, one going to top WR Deebo Samuel, who is having a breakout campaign. He ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards with 979 despite operating inside an offense with a revolving door of RBs and inconsistent play at QB.

The Jaguars regressed back to losing in Week 10, falling to the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 on the road. It wasn’t the worst loss in the world, but Jacksonville is 2-7 and likely won’t be in line to secure the top overall pick. The loss last week was upsetting considering how well the Jags did on the ground. Jacksonville ran for 179 combined yards and 2 TDs in the loss.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: SF -290, JAX +230