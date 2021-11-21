What channel Lions vs. Browns is on and how to watch it via live online stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Lions are coming off a none-loss for the first time all season! Detroit managed to tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, in an ugly 16-16 game. Heading into Week 11 vs. the Browns, it appears QB Jared Goff is a bit banged up. If Goff ends up being ruled out, David Blough would be in line to help the Lions try and get their first win of the season.

The Browns are also dealing with a QB injury to Baker Mayfield. Cleveland got stomped by the New England Patriots 45-7 last week with an injured Mayfield attempting to play. He was forced to exit with Case Keenum coming into the contest. This would be a prime week to give Mayfield a bit of rest against the winless Lions.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: DET +385, CLE -525