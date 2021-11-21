What channel Washington vs. Panthers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Washington is coming off a huge upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, beating the defending champs 29-19. It was definitely QB Taylor Heinicke’s biggest win of his career, throwing for 256 yards and 1 TD. RB Antonio Gibson had 64 rushing yards and 2 TDs in the victory. At 3-6, WFT isn’t too far off of the playoff picture, which sounds crazy. The Football Team is only 2.0 games back of the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers are another team in the thick of the NFC Wild Card chase. They got some reinforcements in the form of former QB Cam Newton, who was signed to a one-year deal last week and played in the win against the Arizona Cardinals. The 34-10 win came against a depleted Cardinals squad, but got the Panthers to 5-4 and just outside the Wild Card. Newton looked good, accounting for 2 TDs in the win. He should get the start for Carolina this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: WAS +140, CAR -160