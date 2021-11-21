What channel Ravens vs. Bears is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Ravens and Miami Dolphins gave us quite the treat last week on Thursday Night Football with one of the worse displays of football anyone has ever seen. Lamar Jackson was on the losing end of that, which makes things even worse. The Ravens dropped to 6-3 on the season heading into Week 11 against the Bears. It’s a pretty important game for the AFC North and Wild Card hunt. The Ravens remain a half game up on the Steelers for first place in the division.

The Bears are 3-6 and are probably close to firing coach Matt Nagy by now, right? Right?? Chicago has lost four in a row and aren’t coming back to win the NFC North. The Wild Card is out of reach, so the rest of the season will be looking at whether or not Justin Fields is the answer at QB.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BAL -220, CHI +180