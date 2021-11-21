What channel Dolphins vs. Jets is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The game will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Dolphins are coming off an extended break after a surprising win over the Ravens in Week 10. Miami will roll with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, which should dramatically improve the offense. Look for Tagovailoa to connect with his skill players through the air often in this game.

The Jets are going to turn things over the veteran Joe Flacco, who is unlikely to provide much of an upgrade over Mike White. New York’s season was always going to be a tough one, but Zach Wilson being out means the fans can’t even look at the franchise player while the team keeps losing.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Dolphins -180, Jets +155