What channel Texans vs. Titans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. The AFC South showdown will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Texans have unraveled after a Week 1 victory over the Jaguars. Houston’s long-term rebuild doesn’t appear to be off to a good start in terms of players already on the roster, and Deshaun Watson’s legal situation still needs to play out. This organization has a lot to figure out over the offseason.

The Titans continue to rack up victories without Derrick Henry, improving to 8-2 with a victory over the Saints in Week 10. Tennessee’s defense has started to force turnovers, while Ryan Tannehill is finding his receivers effectively.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Texans +310, Titans -410