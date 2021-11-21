What channel Bengals vs. Raiders is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. The game will take place at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bengals were one of the AFC’s hottest teams after a win over the Ravens, but come out of the bye week looking to regain some of that momentum. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are forming one of the NFL’s most potent duos, while Joe Mixon remains a star in the run game. Cincinnati’s defense will hope to shut down Las Vegas’ offense in this contest.

The Raiders are still in the middle of the playoff race despite the turmoil surrounding the franchise. Derek Carr has been successful through the air this season, but the Raiders really need him to be elite in order to snap a two-game losing streak.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bengals vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Bengals -115, Raiders -105