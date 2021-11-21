NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down division standings heading to Week 12

The NFL is working its way through Week 11 and we’ve already got some wildness the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The Colts thumped the Bills to open the day and suddenly the Patriots find themselves in first place in the AFC East. We’ll be updating with more results, but we could see at least one or two other upsets in the 1 p.m. slot. Elsewhere, the 49ers handled their business against the Jaguars to get back to .500.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 11 weeks of football. We’ll update with the remaining games this afternoon and evening, and after Monday Night Football.

AFC East

The Patriots opened the week with a shutout win over the Falcons. The Bills lost an ugly one to the Colts and suddenly find themselves in second place in the division. Meanwhile, the Dolphins beat the Jets to close out the weekend for the division.

AFC North

The Browns held off the winless Lions. The Ravens came back in the closing seconds to beat the Bears.

AFC South

The Jaguars lost an ugly one at home to the 49ers. The Colts thumped the Bills in a surprising result. The Texans shocked the Titans in Nashville.

AFC West

Awaiting results.

NFC East

Washington beat the Panthers. The Eagles got a big win over the Saints.

NFC North

The Lions gave the Browns trouble, but couldn’t get the job done and remain winless. The Bears lost on a late Ravens score.

NFC South

The Falcons opened the week with a shutout loss to the Patriots. The Panthers lost to Washington. The Saints lost in Philadelphia.

NFC West

The 49ers crushed the Jaguars to get back to .500.