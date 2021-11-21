Colts RB Jonathan Taylor puts up five total touchdowns against the Bills

Jonathan Taylor has announced himself to the NFL as the league’s best running back with an absolutely dominant showing against the league’s best defense. The Indianapolis Colts have used Taylor’s five total touchdowns to open up a 38-7 lead on the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Here’s a look at all of them.

Taylor has rushed for 154 yards and four scores while tallying 19 yards and a touchdown through the air. It’s reminiscent of Alvin Kamara’s performance against the Vikings in 2020, where he rushed for 155 yards and six touchdowns.

This obviously impacts managers who have Taylor in fantasy football leagues, along with the Bills defense. It seems like no team is capable of putting together a string of results, and Buffalo is no different. After getting torched by Derrick Henry, the Bills have allowed Taylor to dominate them.

The Colts running back is now the leading rusher this season and is going to come close to topping LaDainian Tomlinson’s single season touchdown record, which the Chargers star set in 2006 with 28 rushing scores. Taylor has already set a franchise record with five touchdowns in Indy’s Week 11 game, which gives him 13 rushing touchdowns on the season.